ChartEx Trading Down 34% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $338,325.56 and $25,674.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

