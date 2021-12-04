Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.96.

Chevron stock opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

