Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $245.44 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $245,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $361.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $325.27. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.