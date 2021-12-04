Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $370.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,202 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $370,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

