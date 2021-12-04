Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.74 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $87,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

