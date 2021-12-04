Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $189,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $321.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.