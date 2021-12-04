Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

