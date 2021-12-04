Christopher Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Christopher Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

