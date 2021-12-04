Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,985 shares of company stock worth $6,998,558 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

