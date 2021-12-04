Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

