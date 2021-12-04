Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

