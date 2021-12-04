CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $207.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $770.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.40 million, with estimates ranging from $799.30 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 61,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,334. The company has a market cap of $544.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.