CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,334. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

