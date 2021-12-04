Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,115 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $146,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 364,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

