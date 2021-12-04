Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Head to Head Review

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and OP Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.95 $13.13 million $1.54 8.16

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancshares and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

