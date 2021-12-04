Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

