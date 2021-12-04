Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,901 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,614. Civeo has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.