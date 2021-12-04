Clarity Financial LLC Buys 22,335 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 143.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $42.22 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

