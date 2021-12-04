Clarity Financial LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

