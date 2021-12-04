Clarity Financial LLC Invests $5.77 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $435,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

