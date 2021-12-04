Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $168.35.

