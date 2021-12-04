Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 153,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,581,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.