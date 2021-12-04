Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 26,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 1,548,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

