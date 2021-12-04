CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
