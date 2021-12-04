Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

