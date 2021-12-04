Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Head to Head Survey

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36%

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.30 $8.44 million $1.70 12.69 CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.76 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

