Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $465,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $4,881,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

