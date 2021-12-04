Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 796 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $265.65 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.97.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.