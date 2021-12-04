Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $76.77. 5,206,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

