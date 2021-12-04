Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $17.01 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 2,913,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

