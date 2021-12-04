Comerica Bank Acquires 788 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

HYD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

