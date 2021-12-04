Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ambac Financial Group worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

