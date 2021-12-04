Comerica Bank Invests $715,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unitil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

