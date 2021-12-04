Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

