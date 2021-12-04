Comerica Bank Sells 6,978 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

