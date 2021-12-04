Comerica Bank Trims Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

