Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.93 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMLEF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

