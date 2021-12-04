Comparing COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 7.47 -$37.08 million N/A N/A ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for COMSovereign and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -2,857.67%

Summary

ALR Technologies beats COMSovereign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

