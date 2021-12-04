Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -54.92% -1,433.48% -30.26% Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04%

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.01 -$132.67 million N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -4.12

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

