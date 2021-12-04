Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Compugen has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $15.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

