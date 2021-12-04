Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.96.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

