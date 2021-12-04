Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFLT. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

