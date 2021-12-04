Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CNTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,536,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.