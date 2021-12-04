Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.75 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

