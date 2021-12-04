Contrasting Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) and Its Competitors

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS: BDIMF) is one of 23 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Black Diamond Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $138.05 million -$2.61 million 33.03 Black Diamond Group Competitors $1.38 billion $74.59 million 5.33

Black Diamond Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group. Black Diamond Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group’s peers have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 2.55% 3.35% 1.48% Black Diamond Group Competitors 12.94% 1.08% 6.05%

Dividends

Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Black Diamond Group pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Black Diamond Group Competitors 171 693 1010 75 2.51

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Black Diamond Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Black Diamond Group peers beat Black Diamond Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, provision of full turnkey lodging, and provision of travel management logistics. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the administrative activities. The company was founded by Trevor Haynes in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

