Contrasting DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.00 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -884.12 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.62 $104.44 million $2.09 22.49

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DATATRAK International and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 0 3 0 2.50

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62%

Summary

EVERTEC beats DATATRAK International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

