Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 7 0 0 1.70 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Janel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.51 $170.10 million $1.53 44.82 Janel $82.43 million 0.18 -$1.73 million $1.71 9.13

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43%

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Janel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

