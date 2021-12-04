Contrasting Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smartsheet and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 21.55 -$114.98 million ($1.14) -57.84 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smartsheet and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet presently has a consensus target price of $86.47, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -31.00% -24.57% -14.39% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smartsheet beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

