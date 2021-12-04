Contrasting ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Rivals

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 381 1271 1299 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.73 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 20.17

ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.42% 4.60% 1.53%

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience peers beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

