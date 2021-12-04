Convex Finance Price Hits $21.99 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.99 or 0.00044819 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $870.88 million and $21.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,025,260 coins and its circulating supply is 39,602,783 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

